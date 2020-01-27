Barley Flakes Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2020-2027: KELLOGG Co., Nestlé, Honeyville, Inc., Gaurang Foods., VLS Foods Pvt. Ltd., Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Barley Flakes Market: Inclusive Insight



Barley flakes market is expected to reach USD 9.46 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.81% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for healthy & nutritious on-the go snacks will create new opportunities for this market.



The Barley Flakes Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Barley Flakes market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.



The well-established Key players in the market are: KELLOGG Co., Nestlé, The Quaker Oats Company, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Honeyville, Inc., Cereal Food Manufacturing Company, Bob's Red Mill Natural Food, Rude Health, Naturally Yours, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Gaurang Foods., VLS Foods Pvt. Ltd., VEE GREEN ORGANIC LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED, Nith River Milling, Hodmedod's British Pulses & Grains among other domestic and global players.



Global Barley Flakes Market By Product (Conventional, Organic), Product Type (Hulled, Dried, Toasted, Others), End-User (Food Industry, Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Barley flakes are made from pearled or whole grain barley kernels and are good source of protein, fiber and others. They are widely used as ingredients in products such as muffins, cookies, breads and others.



Rising awareness about the rich nutritional properties of barley flake will enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for nutritious breakfast, rising cases of chronic diseases and rising awareness about the cholesterol & blood sugar level of the body will also enhance the barley flakes market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Availability of alternatives in the market and dearth of awareness about barley flakes among population will hamper the market in the mentioned forecast period.



Global Barley Flakes Market Scope and Market Size



Barley flakes market is segmented of the basis of product, Product Type, end-user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the basis of product, the barley flakes market is segmented into conventional and organic.

The product type segment of the barley flakes market is divided into hulled, dried, toasted and others.

Based on end-user, the barley flakes market is divided into food industry, beverages and others.

Distribution channel segment of the barley flakes market is divided into online retail, supermarkets, convenience store and others.



