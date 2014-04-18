Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Barnes Group Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Barnes Group Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Barnes Group Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Barnes Group Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Barnes Group Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Barnes Group Inc (Barnes) is a provider of aerospace solutions and industrial components for defense and commercial applications. The company designs and manufactures precision-machined and fabricated components for turbine engine, airframe, and industrial gas turbine. It also provides jet engine component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for military, commercial airlines and turbine engine manufacturers. In addition, it provides hot runner systems, precision mold assemblies, precision mechanical products, nitrogen gas springs, retention rings and precision spring. Its manufacturing facilities are located in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Barnes is headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Barnes Group Inc.



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