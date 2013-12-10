Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Barnes & Noble and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) concerning whether a series of statements by Barnes & Noble regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Barnes & Noble, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $7.12 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on April 28, 2012 to over $6.83 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on April 27, 2013 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $64.84 million to $157.81 million.



Shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. declined from $23.31 per share in May 2013 to as low as $12.83 per share in October 2013.



Then on December 5, 2013, Barnes & Noble, Inc. reported its financial results for the fiscal quarter that ended on October 26, 2013. Among other things, Barnes & Noble, Inc. disclosed that on October 16, 2013, the SEC’s New York Regional office notified Barnes & Noble, Inc. that it had commenced an investigation into Barnes & Noble’s restatement of earnings announced on July 29, 2013, into a separate matter related to a former non-executive employee’s allegation that Barnes & Noble, Inc. improperly allocated certain Information Technology expenses between its NOOK and Retail segments for purposes of segment reporting.



NYSE:BKS shares closed on December 9, 2013, at $14.69 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com