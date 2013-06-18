Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Barnett Shale in the US, 2013 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020 market report to its offering



Barnett Shale in the US, 2013 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020



Summary



GlobalData's new report "Barnett Shale in the US, 2013 - Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into the shale gas exploration and development potential of the Barnett play, including details of key exploration areas and the major companies exploring the Fort Worth basin of the Barnett Shale play.



Scope



The report analyzes Barnett Shales gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -

- An overview of oil and gas exploration.

- Information on drilling and exploration activities in the dfferent counties of Texas, including the core counties of Tarrant, Wise, and Johnson.

- An overview of the competitive landscape of shale gas exploration in the Barnett Shale, detailing major companies operating in the region.

- Current exploration and production statistics. The report also provides forecasts on production from 2013 to 2020.

- Coverage and an overview of operations in the Barnett Shale.

- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions from 2007 to February 2013.

- Details of major infrastructure developments in the play.

- Discussion on the cost per well, and finding and development costs.



