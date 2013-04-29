Barrie Mortgage Broker Store Helps Barrie Property Owners Seeking First and Second Mortgage

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- All individuals seeking first and second mortgage for their property in Barrie can find help at Mortgage Broker Store. The goal of the company is to provide every client with the lowest possible rate mortgage. All clients can chose three types of mortgage payment; the interest only payment and variable or fixed rate of interest. Apart from that Barrie Mortgage Broker Store can provide mortgages to clients with commercial loans and bad credit. The company has special training for brokers that enables them to handle self employed loans and home equity refinance efficiently.



Mortgage Broker Store brokers can arrange different types of mortgage loans for clients living in the City of Barrie. These are first mortgages, second mortgages, home renovation, and debt consolidation. At some of time most people will need a first mortgage. Barrie mortgage brokers can help these people to choose of find the best mortgage that can suit the requirements of those people. There are plenty of lenders in Barrie that compete in this type of mortgage and most of them offer lowest possible rates. The mortgage brokers of the company can even help clients arrange their first mortgage loan without any cost to the client.



After taking the first mortgage there are always a time that clients will need to take second mortgages. This means that the first mortgage should be paid off before having the second mortgage upon the selling the property. Second mortgages have high of interest rates leading to higher levels of risk. Brokers of Barrie Mortgage Broker Store can help every client arrange their second mortgages in order to avoid the dangers of the risks accompanied to this type of mortgages.



Home renovation loan is commonly made by people if they want to increase the value of their home or property. It is a fact that in Barrie, most lenders are favorable to this type of mortgage. Mortgage Broker Store brokers can help every client find a lender that can lend them the money they need for home renovation.



Another service of the company that clients should anticipate is the debt consolidation. Debt consolidation can be quite efficient for people who have bad credit or high interest credit card debt. The debt consolidation loan provided by the company will only charge clients interest rates amounting to 10% to 15 only while credit card companies will charge higher.



For further information about the company’s mortgage services log on to http://mortgagebrokerstore.com/barrie-mortgage-broker-second.php or call Tel. No. 416-499-2122.