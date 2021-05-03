New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global Barrier Films Market is forecast to reach USD 36.88 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Barrier films are materials used for the packaging of goods. These goods need to be protected not only from contaminants like gas and moisture but also insects and spillage. They also offer insulation and offer certain properties like their lightweight nature, robust build, and uncompromising effect on the substrate. They are flexible and printable and hence makes them available for a wide array of applications.



The market for barrier films is influenced by the rising demand for convenient food products, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by food and beverage industries, and development of packaging industries, which require large protective films. Apart from edibles, these packaging products are used in pharmaceutical industries and for toiletries. They are also in high demand from the agricultural industry where the transportation of goods is very important.



The afore-mentioned factors collectively create drivers for the market growth while factors such as derogatory effects of barrier films pose limitations in the market. These unfavorable factors include the susceptibility to deformation and degradation, along with the inconsistent market prices for raw materials used in production. These factors bring in restraints for the market growth, which are being overcome with further research in the field along with higher commercialization of these products in the general consensus.



The polyethylene segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Films of this material helps in the protection of shelf products from oxygen degradation. Oxygen degradation causes undesirable smell, taste, and color. This increases the shelf life of products and hence customer acceptability of the shelved goods.

Inorganic Oxide Coatings have been seen to have held a market share of 8% in the year 2018. These coatings prevent corrosion of the substrate. These coatings can be applied with or without electrical support and serve as a better protector than paints.

Moisture protection barrier films are set to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. These films are used in the manufacturing of drugs that are to be ingested and also for the packaging of water sensitive products. They are dissolved rapidly once ingested and also increase the shelf life of the products.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to observe the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are quickly catching up with the growth in the barriers films market. The advent of packaged food and beverage industries because of the urbanization in the lives of the residents of this region shall propel the market growth here.

Key participants are 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Alcan Packaging, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Centre for Process Innovation Limited, Beneq, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Sigma Technologies Int'l. LLC, and General Electric Company, among others.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Contaminant Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Oxygen and Other Gas

Corrosion

Moisture

Others



Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Organic Coatings

Inorganic Oxide Coatings

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Barrier Films market and its competitive landscape.



Arthroscopy Market Share



