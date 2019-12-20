Barrier Films Market Research Report Delivers Valuable Insights and the Credibility, 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Most of the industries face the challenge of preserving and extending the product's shelf-life. The quality of most products deteriorates over a period of time due to intrinsic and extrinsic factors. Barrier Films are an effective solution to protect the product's integrity as well as quality. They possess superior moisture and oxygen barrier properties and prevents UV and odour. Barrier Films find application in various industries such as food, pharmaceutical, electronics, agriculture, and chemical. Manufacturers are anticipated to focus on the development of sustainable and renewable Barrier Films to lower the environmental impact of packaging.



High Application of Barrier Films in Food Packaging to act as a Key Driver



Increasing usage of Barrier Films in packaging, especially in the food industry, is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the Barrier Films market. Hectic lifestyle and growing consumer need for convenience products are likely to favour Barrier Films market growth in future. Technological advancements are also estimated to positively impact the overall Barrier Films market growth in the coming years. Additionally, spread of retail chains in the developing markets may further boost the demand for Barrier Films packaging. On the flip side, environmental concerns over usage of plastics may restrict the Barrier Films market growth to an extent.



Manufacturers to Launch Recyclable Barrier Films in the Near Future



Some of the key manufacturers functioning in the Barrier Films market are Amcor, Sealed Air, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Bemis, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co., Toray Plastics Inc, KG Toppan Printing, Cosmo Films, Jindal Poly Films, Berry Global, Uflex, ProAmpac LLC, Raven Industries, Alcan Packaging, Dupont Teijin Films, Sumitomo Chemical, Honeywell International Inc., and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.



For instance, one of the key companies, Amcor has lately launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, which is a unique, recyclable, high-barrier flexible packaging that helps in reducing carbon footprint and solving sustainability challenges. The product is known for its high barrier properties against oxygen and moisture. This is well suited for products like coffee, snacks, pharmaceutical, dry pet food, baby nutrition, home, and personal care products.



Market Segmentation



By Material



? PE



? PET



? PP



? PA



? Organic Coatings



? Inorganic Oxide Coatings



By End Use



? Food



? Beverages



? Pharmaceuticals



? Electronic Devices



? Medical Devices



? Agriculture



? Chemicals



Usage of PE is likely to increase as a key material in the manufacturing of Barrier Films owing to its exceptional barrier properties to protect against moisture. According to the researchers, application of Barrier Films is expected to witness an upsurge in the food industry. This is attributed to growing need to extend the shelf-life of the food products and keep the texture, flavor, taste and color of the products intact. Use of Barrier Films is anticipated to grow in the medical sector as they help in preventing medical contamination of costly and life-saving items.



Surge in the demand for Barrier Films from the industries, particularly agriculture and consumer goods, could support the Barrier Films market growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, strong manufacturing base is also likely to offer growth prospects for the Barrier Films market in this region. High demand for packaged products for convenience and portability is driving the use of Barrier Films, which is likely to bode well for the Barrier Films market in North America. Europe is also likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the years to come.



