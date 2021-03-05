New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global barrier films market is forecast to reach USD 36.88 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Barrier films are materials used for the packaging of goods. These goods need to be protected not only from contaminants like gas and moisture but also insects and spillage. They also offer insulation and offer certain properties like their lightweight nature, robust build, and uncompromising effect on the substrate. They are flexible and printable and hence makes them available for a wide array of applications.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



3M, Honeywell International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Alcan Packaging, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Centre for Process Innovation Limited, Beneq, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Sigma Technologies Int'l. LLC, and General Electric Company, among others.



The market for barrier films is influenced by the rising demand for convenient food products, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by food and beverage industries, and development of packaging industries, which require large protective films. Apart from edibles, these packaging products are used in pharmaceutical industries and for toiletries. They are also in high demand from the agricultural industry where the transportation of goods is very important.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The polyethylene segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Films of this material helps in the protection of shelf products from oxygen degradation. Oxygen degradation causes undesirable smell, taste, and color. This increases the shelf life of products and hence customer acceptability of the shelved goods.



Inorganic Oxide Coatings have been seen to have held a market share of 8% in the year 2018. These coatings prevent corrosion of the substrate. These coatings can be applied with or without electrical support and serve as a better protector than paints.



Moisture protection barrier films are set to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. These films are used in the manufacturing of drugs that are to be ingested and also for the packaging of water sensitive products. They are dissolved rapidly once ingested and also increase the shelf life of the products.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to observe the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are quickly catching up with the growth in the barriers films market. The advent of packaged food and beverage industries because of the urbanization in the lives of the residents of this region shall propel the market growth here.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Barrier Films Market on the basis of contaminant type, material type, end-users, and region:



Contaminant Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Oxygen and Other Gas

Corrosion

Moisture

Others



Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Organic Coatings

Inorganic Oxide Coatings

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Barrier Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Barrier Films Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Demand for longer shelf life of Materials



4.2.2.2. Growing prospect in pharmaceutical and food packaging



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Volatile prices of raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued….



