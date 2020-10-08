Barrier Packaging Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Amcor, Winpak, Innovia Films

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Latest research document on 'Barrier Packaging' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amcor Limited (Australia), Schur Flexibles Group (Austria), Bemis Company (United States), Berry Global. (United States), Ampac Holdings. LLC. (United States), Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Constantia Flexibles Group. (Austria), Innovia Films Limited. (United Kingdom), Winpak Ltd (Canada), Sealed Air Corporation (United States).



What is Barrier Packaging Market?

Enlarged demand for high barrier packaging films, which offer advanced protection serving various industries including food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products. This will help to led global barrier packaging market in the forecasted period. Barrier packaging is one of the most effective forms, which used for manufacturing stand up bags. Barrier packaging technology is substituting the outdated packaging type. It is used because they offer a strong safeguard against dust and germs. Its multi-layer system confirms a high level of purity. It helps to preserve to rise the life of perishable products like beverage, food, pharmaceuticals. Additionally, rapidly changing consumer preferences, lifestyle-related changes among the population, and accessibility of advanced technology have reduced the demand for traditional packaging. These aspects are anticipated to drive the global barrier packaging market. Moreover, the emergent trend of microwave cooking, as well as ready-to-eat meals, is estimated to further drive this market's growth in the upcoming years.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Barrier Packaging Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Bags and Pouches, Stand-Up Pouch, Tray Lidding Film, Forming Webs, Wrapping Film, Blister Pack Base Webs), Application (Food Industry, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others), Technology (Polymer Nanocomposites, Multi-Layer Film, ORMOCERS, Sustainable Barrier Coatings, Melamine-Based Barrier Coatings, Besela Barrier Film), Material (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (nylon), Transparent High Barrier Films, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Others)



Market Influencing Trends:

High Adoption of Convenient and Sustainable Packaging



Growing Demand in Baby Food Packaging



Growth Drivers:

Growing Development in Large Retail Chains



Increasing Demand for Processed and Packaged Food



Upsurging Inclination towards Ready to Eat Food



Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Barrier Packaging



Rising Concern about Recycling



Opportunities:

Technological Advancements towards Expansion of Advanced and Nano-Based Barrier Packaging



Intensifying Demand for Barrier Packaging From Pharmaceuticals As Well As Consumer Electronics Sectors



Huge Opportunities Due To New Product Development



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Barrier Packaging Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Barrier Packaging Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Barrier Packaging Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Barrier Packaging Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Barrier Packaging Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Bags and Pouches, Stand-Up Pouch, Tray Lidding Film, Forming Webs, Wrapping Film, Blister Pack Base Webs), Application (Food Industry, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others), Technology (Polymer Nanocomposites, Multi-Layer Film, ORMOCERS, Sustainable Barrier Coatings, Melamine-Based Barrier Coatings, Besela Barrier Film), Material (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (nylon), Transparent High Barrier Films, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Others))

5.1 Global Barrier Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Barrier Packaging Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Barrier Packaging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Barrier Packaging Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Barrier Packaging Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



