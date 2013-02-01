Barrows Law Announces FREE Counseling in All Personal Injury Cases in Toronto

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Reports suggest that personal injury cases are everyday affair on the roads of Toronto and hundreds of people need assistance of experienced lawyers to claim the rightful compensation from the third-party who is responsible for the injury. Keeping in mind the people’s vulnerability of encountering with one or other accident, Barrows Law has started offering their free legal counseling services to all victims of personal injuries. They are the experienced personal injury lawyers in Toronto who handle several personal injury cases everyday and their helpful attitude of helping the accident victims has been widely appreciated by the citizens of this Canadian city.



On asking what made them to offer free counseling to the personal injury victims, one of the senior lawyers of the firm opines, “For the past so many years, we have been extending our legal services to the citizens of Toronto and throughout Canada. We realize how devastating it could be for anyone who suffers from such injuries and has to bear all the medical expenses. But we have seen that in many cases, people remain clueless how to take the help of a lawyer to get the compensation amount that they deserve. Our free consultation service will now make people more confident and they will come forward to take legal help and get paid for the damages that they might have suffered due to someone else’s negligence.”



Many believe that hiring the services of a personal injury lawyer in Toronto is indispensable in today’s world when roadside disasters are more common. But they remain clueless how to approach a lawyer. In such a scenario, when Barrows Law comes forward with their free legal counseling program, an accident victim will see it as a helpful assistance at the right time and will show his or her willingness to seek a legal help.



One of the car accident lawyers in Toronto associated with Barrows Law maintains that seeking help of a lawyer for claiming compensation is the legal right of a citizen and one must exercise his or her rights. He further says, “When we, at Barrows Law, are ready to extend free counseling, I don’t see why people would hesitate in fighting for their legal rights.”



Anyone subjected to a personal hazard that might have resulted because of the fault of someone else is entitled to receive monetary reimbursement according to the Canadian law. Whether the mishap is intentional or unintentional, the sufferer can claim damages from the negligent party and is also eligible for receiving insurance claims. If you or anyone in your family needs assistance of a personal injury lawyer Toronto, you can log on to the website of Barrows Law to book your appointment for a free counseling.



Website: http://personal-injury-lawyer-toronto.ca/



Barrows Law is a leading firm in Toronto, extending their services in a wide range of personal injury cases. They have been offering their services since 1997 and all personal injury lawyers associated with the firm have years of experience in handling various types of cases.



