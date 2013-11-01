Barsky Gallery Opens Its Private Gallery Space for Upcoming Holiday & Corporate Events

Hoboken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The Barsky Gallery, a contemporary art venue just minutes away from the Holland Tunnel, is announcing that the gallery is now booking holiday events for corporations and organizations that are based in the metropolitan area. With contemporary art providing incredible atmospheric decor, the gallery is a unique place to hold corporate holiday functions, fundraisers and other special events.



“Being surrounded by masterful artwork is reason enough to host an event here,” states Al Barsky, owner of the Barsky Gallery, “but the art also provides a warm, exciting atmosphere that's conducive to great conversation and social interaction.”



Barsky also appreciates the added exposure that private events offer to the gallery's artists, as it generates more interest in the paintings and sculptures that are on display. The Barsky Gallery is offering the space to be used for anniversary celebrations, birthday parties and catered cocktail events, as well as bridal and baby showers. The artistic venue is working with some of the area’s top caterers, vendors and party planners to provide flawless events during the holiday season.



“We’re always pleased when a space is as engaging as our food, whether it is a wine tasting or a film screening,” said Jenna Cuccia, event planner of Lodi-based Joseph Cuccia Catering. “The Barsky Gallery is an exceptional choice, thanks to the dramatic backdrop, its great location and the energy in the room.”



With an urban, artful and unpretentious style, the Barsky Gallery is centrally located with easy access to highways, bridges and mass transit. Owner Al Barsky decided that the street-level gallery at Chambord Place should also be for lovers announcing an engagement, lecturers holding educational events or fundraisers for well-respected organizations in the region.



“Who doesn’t want to think outside the box and host seventy of their closest friends, family or business associates at a unique venue in an upscale urban outskirt of NYC?” asked Barsky. “Art is much more than paint on canvas, and this gallery deserves to be much more than a basic venue for beautiful pieces of art.”



For booking information, a floor plan and additional details about holding an upcoming holiday event at the gallery, visit www.hobokenvenue.com or call 888.465.4949. The Barsky Gallery is located at 49 Harrison Street in Hoboken, New Jersey 07030.



Media Contact:

Albert Barsky

Gallery Director

888.465.4949