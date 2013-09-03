BartendEvents Now Offers Glittering Stars to Every Event with Professional and Outclass Services

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Amalgamation of the best and highly experienced bartenders in Austin Texas, BartendEvents, a renowned and highly ranked event management company, makes sure to add glittering stars to any party they serve. They are known and termed as providing the special ingredient to every party they serve with their kind hospitality and professional services. Extremely friendly, highly presentable, and the best drink makers are what sum up the utmost talented bartenders of BartendEvents.



One of the head event coordinators at BartendEvents while addressing to the media stated, “Customers and their satisfaction are of paramount importance to us. Therefore, our staff leaves no stone unturned to impress you and your guests. Adding Value added services to all our Events that we serve; we are also termed as best in delivering valet parking services Austin Texas.”



Receiving thumbs up from all the corners of Texas, they are also known to deliver the best valet, film and photography services to their esteemed clients. Known to host weddings, birthdays, bachelor parties, understaffed bars, and any type of festival or event, their professionalism at work has made them renowned in the hospitality industry. The company’s valet attendant service in Austin, Texas is one of its own kind, spreading humble services at events and parties.



The company is also known to deliver the best film and photography services in Austin Texas. The company also happens to be the best in having professional photographers and Videographers, having multiple years of experience and only delivers the best in quality for every party. The company ensures its customers to offer the most unique film and photography services in Austin, Texas.



About BartendEvents

BartendEvents is known for having the most polished, talented, and friendliest bartenders in town. With knowledge, professionalism, and execution, BartendEvents specializes in providing a uniquely personalized service for anything one envisions for an event. Customers and their satisfaction are of paramount importance to the company. Therefore, their staffs leave no stone unturned to impress clients and their guests.



To know more, please visit: http://www.bartendevents.com/



Contact Detail:

Phone: (512)927-7007

Email: bartendevent@gmail.com