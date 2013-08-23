BartendEvents Offers Charismatic Bartending Services in Austin, Texas

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- BartendEvents, a renowned and charismatic event management company, makes sure to add the chic ingredients to each event they serve. The company thus offers the most exceptional and captivating bartending services in Austin, Texas. Extremely Friendly, highly presentable, and the best drink makers is what sums up the utmost talented bartenders of BartendEvents.



The company surely does surpass its own limits when it comes to make each event and occasion a unique experience for their customers. From preparing and suggesting the inventory list & liquor ordering, to table & tray service and meet & greet hospitality, to the whole event set-up, BartendEvents is known for their exceptional hospitality and pleasing gesture.



BartendEvents is a premiere event bartending service with a dedicated team devoted to understanding and executing event, specializing in providing a uniquely personalized service and getting accolades from all the corners of the world. BartendEvents hosts weddings, birthdays, bachelor parties, understaffed bars, and any type of festival or event.



One of the representatives at BartendEvents stated “At BartendEvents we are known for having the most polished, talented, and friendliest Bartending Services in Austin, Texas. With knowledge, professionalism, and execution, BartendEvents specializes in providing a uniquely personalized service for anything you envision for your event.”



The company also known for delivering valet arm consists of highly skilled parking professionals with years of parking experience and excellence at motor handling. The company’s valet attendant services in Austin, Texas are one of its own kinds, spreading humble services at events and parties.



Adding another portfolio of their services, the company also happens to be the best in having professional photographers and videographers having multiple years of experience and only produce the best in quality for every party. The company ensures its customers to offer the most unique film and photography services in Austin, Texas.



About BartendEvents

BartendEvents is known for having the most polished, talented, and friendliest bartenders in town! With knowledge, professionalism, and execution, BartendEvents specializes in providing a uniquely personalized service for anything you envision for your event. Customers and their satisfaction are of paramount importance to the company. Therefore, their staffs leave no stone unturned to impress you and your guests.



To know more about the company, please visit: http://www.bartendevents.com



Contact:

bartendevents@gmail.com

Phone: 5129277007