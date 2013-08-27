Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- BartendEvents offers professional and courteous bartender and valet parking services in Austin Texas. Their bartender services provide professional, frank and gentle bartenders take care of celebration of any size. Their Austin bartenders and valet parking services can cater to any sort of events from a big fat wedding party to more personal parties and casual bashes.



Their experienced bartenders take all the worries of hosting to preparing for the event. Their wedding bartender services in Austin Texas make sure to serve each guest the drink of their choice, freeing up the hosts for more time to mingle and enjoy with their guests. They set up the bar as well as keep it clean and tidy throughout the party or event.



Their spokesperson speaks about their Austin bartender services, “BartendEvents offers professional bartending services from the house of the best bartender services in Austin. We assure you to provide bartending service for any celebration you are hosting. Whether being a formal wedding, or a casual throw-down bash, or a get together and a reunion party, BartendEvents is here to assign and deliver the best bartending services in Austin Texas and serve your guests with grace, skill and professionalism. Here we take care of the event whether you just need an extra hand or preparing the inventory list & liquor ordering, from table & tray service and meet & greet hospitality to set-up & tear down.”



They also offer very committed valet services to cater all kinds of Parties, Hotels, Restaurants, Night Clubs, and Special Events throughout Austin Texas. Their professionally trained professionals take care of all the parking assistance, parking lot, and traffic management and make sure everything is in great control.



About Bartend Events

BartendEvents provide clients with complete bar services that will surely make a party a memorable one. They are known for having the most polished, talented, and friendliest bartenders in town with knowledge, professionalism, and execution. They specialize in providing a uniquely personalized service for anything a client envisions for the event. To ensure, they make the event the most happening one with their services and add glee to the client as well as their guests' face. Their prices are among the most competitive, and they also offer a price match guarantee that one will not find anywhere else.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.bartendevents.com or call them at 512-927-7007.