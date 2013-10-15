Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- BartendEvents takes all the fuss out of the grand wedding with their professionally managed services which ranges from bartender services, valet parking services to photographer services. Their highly skilled and courteous wedding bartenders in Austin Texas, savvy parking professionals and ingenious photographers makes the wedding a cherished event to be remembered for life.



For a grand event like a wedding or frat party, people tend to spend all their time trying to manage things like bartending or parking for the guests, that they find less time to participate in all the fun. BartendEvents makes the situation much easier for the hosts with their completely managed bartending, valet, and photography services.



Their bartending services in Austin Texas do everything from setting up the bar at the most convenient spot at the venue, preparing inventory list, ordering liquor, table & tray service, meet & greet hospitality, set-up and tear down. Their bartenders possess professional etiquette while making and serving drinks as per guests’ preference.



Talking about their Valet services, a spokesperson stated, “At BartendEvents, we are proud of our reputation and are committed to meeting the most intense valet demands for Parties, Hotels, Restaurants, Night Clubs, Fraternity parties, and Special Events throughout Austin Texas. Our team consists of highly skilled parking professionals with a decade of parking experience and know-how that provide “parking solutions” through impeccable services.”



Their smart parking professionals take care of all the parking upshots and managing them giving cheer to the guests. While their photographer services in Austin Texas make sure that not even a single fun moment will be missed.



About BartendEvents

BartendEvents provides clients with complete bar services that will surely make a party a memorable one. They are known for having the most polished, talented, and friendliest bartenders in town with knowledge, professionalism, and execution. They specialize in providing a uniquely personalized service for anything a client envisions for the event. They ensure to make your event the most happening one with their services and add glee to all. Their prices are among the most competitive, and they also offer a price match guarantee.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.bartendevents.com or call them at 512-927-7007.