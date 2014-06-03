Wessington, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- A revolutionary new talk show program hits the media with a run on a brand NEW topic but very OLD way of doing business with Barter and Trade. The industry was in need of an educational program to release to the public to talk about Barter and Trade. Educate 4 Barter Inc. consisting of Bob Prentice, a National Motivational Speaker and Author, Sandra Harshman, a Financial Guru and Author and JoAnn Ruchlewicz, Attorney Specializing in Small Business and Barter Business is announcing the talk show program.



The program hosts a program live every Saturday morning at 11:00 EST ( check your time for local time) and features such people as Barter and Trade Exchange owners, Barter Members with their Businesses, Author’s such as Michael Wigge “How to Barter Your Way to Paradise “ and Karen Hoffman “The Art of Barter and How to Barter for Almost Anything”.



The talk show program is designed to educate and have fun with people from all walks of life that is interested in expanding their business by utilizing old or unused inventory in their businesses to increase sales volume and capital in their business.



Educate 4 Barter was formed by 3 business owners being inspired one day during a conference call to come together as a Dream Team and form a professional association and to begin hosting a Talk Show Program” Where We Talk Trade” which is our Motto and Theme for every show.



Those 3 people own and operate other full time businesses as well. Bob Prentice is a National Motivational Speaker and has owned and operated several Barter Exchanges as well as becoming an Author with his book : Home Grown” The seeds to Success.



About Sandra Harshman

Sandra Harshman spent many years as a tax accountant and many more years in publishing and marketing before owning and operating a Merchant Services Business along with issuing Visa and Mastercard to Banks and Financial Institutions and has authored several books as well .Ms. Harshman received the Presidential Award in 2003 for ‘National Businesswoman of the Year”. Currently she owns and operates an Anti Aging business. FCX-DNA cosmetic line.



About JoAnn Ruchlewicz

JoAnn Ruchlewicz is currently practicing law in Reading Pennsylvania and specializes in Small Business Development. JoAnn has volunteered on SCORE in her community and has helped several Barter Companies form and sell their businesses.



Check us out at www.educate4barter.com or www.bartertownradio.com or www.blogtalkradio.com/educate4barter.