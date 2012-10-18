Atlantic County, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Barth Plumbing, Heating and Cooling announces heating services and repairs for the upcoming winter season. The heating and cooling company provides services in many areas in New Jersey including Atlantic County, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Pleasantville.



Whether customers need a new heating system, an upgrade or repairs to existing equipment, Barth is a reliable heating and cooling company in Wildwood, NJ. Carrier's Variable Speed Furnaces provide a nearly continuous flow of warmth in low-capacity operation for a steadier, more consistent indoor temperature. "Variable speed" refers to the furnace's fan motor, which can run at a wide range of speeds. The system monitors the previous heating cycles and adjusts the low- and high- capacity operation based on your homes' heating needs.



Choose from Five ComfortStar Plans. Each comes with the commitment and quality work that the AC repair company is known for. If customers take advantage of the Barth’s Automatic Renewal Program, their agreement is automatically renewed every year and they can enjoy the convenience of spreading the cost over equal monthly payments.



About Barth Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

In 2000, Barth became part of the Hutchinson family of companies. Serving homeowners and business' in 7 southern New Jersey counties and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, Hutchinson is the area's largest plumbing heating and air conditioning company. When householders and business people place their confidence in a plumbing and heating service over a period of years, it must be because it is a dependable company that they can trust. BARTH has never let down a customer in any branch of their many-sided services for they have a deep interest in Sea Isle City and its people. The willingness to work long hours has won many new clients for the heating and cooling enterprise. Barth has placed their entire experience and knowledge of the business at the command of their customers. For more information, visit www.hutchbiz.com/barth.