Barth Plumbing Heating and Cooling Now Offering Affordable AC Checkup This Summer

Sea Isle City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- South Jersey is known to become quite hot and humid towards the end of the spring and throughout the summer. There is nothing more frustrating than having the air conditioning unit break midway through the hot summer months, which is why Barth Plumbing Heating and Cooling is now offering AC Check Ups for only $64.95 to prevent this from happening. So, for homeowners who are not quite sure whether their unit will turn on this season, contact Barth Plumbing Heating and Cooling for this affordable check up.



The way the summer season is going it is difficult to tell when one will need the air conditioner. Some nights the air conditioner is needed, while others the windows can be wide open where the fresh air can be enjoyed. With that being said, this leaves some uncertainty when the first wave of heat will kick in, making it extremely important especially for elders to make sure when the AC is turned on it is going to operate effectively and efficiently. Having a professional from Barth service one’s South Jersey home is one of the best preventative measures when it comes to an AC unit. They operate by a ten-point service check, which enables them to make sure that an air conditioning system is in the best shape possible for the season.



One can be sure that the Barth licensed technicians will go through all the necessary precautions such as checking the thermostat, coils, condenser, voltage, electrical connections, pressure, temperature drop, blower operation, drain and the overall maintenance of the unit. Email or call them today before the end of June to take advantage of this AC check up to make sure the one’s South Jersey home is ready for the season. Operating effectively will allow for the unit to last longer and save money on the energy bill, so act fast before it’s too hot.



About Hutchinson

Barth is part of Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling and is one South Jersey’s largest heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. For generations they have had the opportunity to provide the community, both residential and commercial with services, repairs and replacements whenever there was an issue. Over the years as a family owned business, Hutchinson continues to stay up to date on all the latest advances, laws and regulations so property owners are receiving the highest quality of services and equipment. With a history of mechanics and engineering the Hutchinson team has what it takes to provide customers with the most practical and affordable solutions when it comes to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.



For more information about Barth and Hutchinson visit http://www.hutchbiz.com/barth/.