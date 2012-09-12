Barth Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Provides Atlantic City With Repair Services

Chester County, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- As one of the leading heating and cooling companies in Atlantic City, Barth provides its customers with repair services to all air conditioning systems. A professionally serviced air conditioner is a person’s best defense against high utility bills during the summer. Even the smallest problems can cause a cooling system to become inefficient and make costs rise by as much as 50%.



Their 10 point service check is a great way to make sure a heating or cooling system is in perfect shape. Technicians will perform services including checking thermostat operation, clean condenser coil, check condenser fan motor, check overall maintenance and others. Customers can choose from five Comfort Star plans, each coming with the commitment and quality work Barth is known for. Customers of the AC repair company who take advantage of Barth’s Automatic Renewal Program, will be rewarded with having their agreement automatically renewed every year and will enjoy the convenience of spreading the cost over equal monthly payments.



Here is what a customer had to say about his experience working with Barth: "I just wanted to let you know what a wonderful job Ted R. did at my home this morning, what a great guy he is as well as everyone I have dealt with at Hutch. My system is 18 yrs. old and I will be replacing it soon and using Hutchinson."



About Barth Heating and Cooling

In 2000, Barth became part of the Hutchinson family of companies. Serving homeowners and business' in 7 southern New Jersey counties and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, Hutchinson is the area's largest plumbing heating and air conditioning company. When householders and business people place their confidence in a plumbing and heating service over a period of years, it must be because it is a dependable company that they can trust. BARTH has never let down a customer in any branch of their many-sided services for they have a deep interest in Sea Isle City and its people. The willingness to work long hours has won many new clients for the heating and cooling enterprise. Barth has placed their entire experience and knowledge of the business at the command of their customers. For more information, visit http://www.hutchbiz.com/barth