Barth Plumbing Heating & Cooling Announces That They Will Be Providing Air Conditioning Services in Wildwood and Avalon

Sea Isle City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- South Jersey based, Barth Plumbing Heating and Cooling has been servicing South Jersey for over 75 years. Even though it is still winter, it is never too early to call for AC service. When residents need an air conditioning company in Wildwood, they need look no further than Barth. The professionals at Barth provide a thorough service check to evaluate all aspects of a cooling system. With the summer months fast approaching, now is the time to call an air conditioner repair company in Wildwood. Upon arrival at their customers’ homes, the Barth technicians will check thermostat operation. They will then clean the condenser coil and check the fan motor. They fully evaluate all of the electrical connections and provide an overall maintenance check. When one is in need of an AC repair company in Wildwood, Barth is the company to call.



Barth is also fast becoming the trusted air conditioning company in Avalon. Barth knows how important it is to be comfortable in the warmer months. That is why they are the first choice air conditioning company in Wildwood and Avalon. Barth recommends getting an early start on summer by making sure air conditioning systems are functioning properly before running in to costly problems. Whether it is a new system, an upgrade or repair to existing equipment, the professionals at Barth will be there for their customers with prompt and efficient service. They carry and service all major brands including Carrier, Trane, York, American Standard and many more. Scheduling a free, no obligation quote can be done by phone or through their convenient contact form on their website. Either way, customers can be sure that they are getting professional and reliable service from the premier air conditioning company in Wildwood.



About Barth Plumbing Heating & Cooling

In 2000, Barth became part of the Hutchinson family of companies. Serving homeowners and business' in 7 southern New Jersey counties and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, Hutchinson is the area's largest plumbing heating and air conditioning company. When householders and business people place their confidence in a plumbing and heating service over a period of years, it must be because it is a dependable company that they can trust. BARTH has never let down a customer in any branch of their many-sided services. The willingness to work long hours has won many new clients for the heating and cooling enterprise. Barth has placed their entire experience and knowledge of the business at the command of their customers.



To find out more about Barth Plumbing Heating & Cooling visit them at: http://hutchbiz.com/barth/hc.html