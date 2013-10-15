Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling Now Offering Home Humidifiers to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sea Isle City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- As the summer heat turns to a cool autumn, many homes will need to upgrade or repair their heaters to keep their homes at a comfortable temperature. A leading heating and cooling company in Ocean City, Barth Plumbing Heating humidifiers will increase the humidity and lead to a healthier winter for the family.



Customers will be able to control the temperature with a wall-mounted thermostat and have the air go through a process where it travels through multiple ducts, an electronic air cleaner and furnace to ensure the quality of the air does not cause discomfort or contaminate the air in the home. The trained professionals at Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling pride themselves in customer satisfaction and will work one-on-one with the client to ensure they repair or install the right system for them. Offering top brands for all heating and cooling needs, Barth is also offering Carrier’s Variable Speed Furnaces to their clients. The motor of the furnace will change speeds to adjust to the heating needs of the home.



If in need of a heating and cooling company in Pleasantville NJ, don’t wait until the winter weather hits to repair or service the heater or furnace or even next summer to fix an air-conditioning unit. Contact Barth today to receive the proper maintenance from their award-winning service. There are various service plans available in case of any emergency that might arise with the parts or during the harsh weather of winter. For more information about Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling services please call 866-955-0737 today.



About Barth and Hutchinson

Barth is part of Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling and is one South Jersey’s largest heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. For generations they have had the opportunity to provide the community, both residential and commercial with services, repairs and replacements whenever there was an issue. Over the years as a family owned business, Hutchinson continues to stay up to date on all the latest advances, laws and regulations so property owners are receiving the highest quality of services and equipment. With a history of mechanics and engineering the Hutchinson team has what it takes to provide customers with the most practical and affordable solutions when it comes to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.



For more information about Barth and Hutchinson visit http://www.hutchbiz.com/barth/.