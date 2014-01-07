Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling Now Repairing Heaters This Winter Season

Sea Isle City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- As the winter weather is upon us and the heating systems are turned up, Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to repair heaters this winter season. The trained technicians will work promptly and efficiently to get to the root of the problem and get the heating system back up and running for a comfortable home environment.



As the weather becomes too unbearable outside, Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling encourages homeowners to check their heating systems to make sure everything is working properly. As a leading heating & cooling company in Ocean City, NJ, the professionals at Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling have worked with many brands of heating units and can accurately solve any problem for their clients. If the system is damaged to the point where it can’t be sufficiently repaired, the technicians will be able to install an upgraded unit or a brand new system altogether. With a variety of major heating brands like Carrier, York, American Standard, and Lennox, there is an available unit that will please any client and fit their home.



If there’s a problem with the thermostat inside the home and not the system itself, the technicians will be able to detect what the problem is and assess the situation. When a homeowner experiences malfunctions with their heater in the dead of winter, the premier heating & cooling company in Pleasantville and the surrounding areas also offers emergency services for complete customer satisfaction and service.



Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling will provide customers with a free quote so they can get an idea of how much a repair will cost. A technician will arrive at the home at a convenient time for the client and communicate the work that needs to be done to complete the project. For more information about their services or to inquire about getting a heating system repaired, please call 866-955-0737 or visit their website today.



About Barth and Hutchinson

Barth is part of Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling and is one South Jersey’s largest heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. For generations they have had the opportunity to provide the community, both residential and commercial with services, repairs and replacements whenever there was an issue. Over the years as a family owned business, Hutchinson continues to stay up to date on all the latest advances, laws and regulations so property owners are receiving the highest quality of services and equipment. With a history of mechanics and engineering the Hutchinson team has what it takes to provide customers with the most practical and affordable solutions when it comes to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.



For more information about Barth and Hutchinson visit http://www.hutchbiz.com/barth/.