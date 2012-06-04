Barth Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Offers 25% Rebate on Room AC

Sea Isle City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- When people are faced with their air conditioning system breaking down in the middle of a heat wave or their heater that goes on the fritz in the dead of winter, people want to be assured that they can get the quickest response without having to pay extra for the immediate service. With Barth’s Comfort Star Service Plans, customers can be worry free and have a peace of mind on any plumbing, heating and cooling services.



Households and businesses that have placed their confidence in a plumbing and heating company throughout a number of years realize it is a dependable one. With Barth’s variety of services they have never “let down” their customers in any department, for their best interest lies in those of Sea Isle City. Barth’s experienced team of professionals are willing to work extended hours which has won them many new friends for their enterprise. The entire experience of Barth’s services and knowledge are placed in the hands of the patrons. Also, when it comes to new technologies or products that come about in the industry, they are the first among others to offer them.



By lowering your energy bills and taking advantage of financial incentives can increase the value of your home and also help with the environment.



Barth’s Earthsponse representatives are solar professionals who are certified and trained on the latest and best products in the industry.



They enable customers to get tax incentives, government rebates, and new financing solutions to make sure they get the most affordable and reliable services.



Go Green. Save Green.



The reasons for going green have never been so clear before.



State and Federal Incentives up to 80% of project cost in certain markets



Reduce monthly utility bills



Flexible and affordable financing options



Serving homeowners at the Jersey Shore, greater Atlantic and Cape May County. From full-time to seasonal homeowners to business owners, Barth is the answer. A Barth customer service representative will respond within two business days. Please Call: 856-429-5807