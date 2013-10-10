Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bartlett Cocke General Contractors : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Bartlett Cocke General Contractors : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Bartlett Cocke General Contractors' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Bartlett Cocke General Contractors (Bartlett Cocke) is a construction contracting company, based in the US. The company's portfolio of services includes pre-construction service, design and build service, construction manager-at-risk, building information modeling, integrated project delivery and general contracting services. Its pre-construction services include project estimation, budgeting, scheduling, constructability review, life cycle costing, materials and methods, construction phasing and site logistics planning and subcontractor and supplier solicitation services. The construction manager-at-risk services are offered prior to the start of construction and a guaranteed maximum price is obtained. The company primarily operates in Texas state in the US through a network of offices located in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas. Bartlett Cocke is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Bartlett Cocke General Contractors



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