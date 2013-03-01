Bartley Ridge Is Set to Be Launched on 7 March 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A home rested on the beautiful lush greenery of Mount Vernon and surrounded by nature and urban-convenience defines Bartley Ridge. Offering peaceful solace and balance lifestyle, the structure and facilities of Bartley Ridge will definitely be pleasing and proud to the eyes of those who appreciate nature.



Surrounded by mainly low rise developments in the Bartley area, the 18 storey tall Bartley Ridge allows the residents to take pleasure in the spacious and unblocked panoramic views of the tranquil environment. With Bartley MRT Station just a few minutes away, Bartley Ridge becomes the epicentre of life, linked to a multitude of different lifestyle essentials and amenities. Positioned in the amazing location, whether by public transport or private vehicle, the choices of commute are endless and simply convenient.



Planned and developed beautifully by the major giants of the industry – Hong Leong and CDL, Bartley Ridge becomes one of the most anticipated projects in Bartley and no doubt, every detail of the individual home is definitely crafted and furnished with world class quality fixtures. More than just a simple address at the charming city fringe, Bartley Ridge is a perfect sanctuary of tranquility for the residents.



It was reported in the news that the government sees Bidadari as potential residential towns as it plans ahead for a growing population. According to Mr Khaw, as quoted from Channel News Asia, 12 October 2011, he said that “we will also build infrastructure ahead of demand and start to prepare for new towns at Bidadari.” This means there is a potential growth in the area where Bartley Ridge is located.



Bartley Ridge is located 5 minutes walk away from Bartley MRT Station, where accessing to the NEX Mega Shopping mall at Serangoon MRT Interchange is only 1 station apart. With only a few minutes’ drive away from Pan Island Expressway (PIE), drivers of Bartley Ridge can enjoy easy access to all parts of the island through the well connected major arterial roads such as TPE, CTE and Bartley-Tampines viaduct linking to the East.



Build by top developers in Singapore, not only the individual home is crafted with tip top quality finishing, the overall development is also beautifully clothed with lush landscaping and comprehensive facilities, allowing the residents to find rest in a perfect sanctuary. Moreover, the residents have the privilege to pamper themselves through the condo facilities such as the meditation pods, massage pavilions, etc. after a day of hard work.



Abundant shopping, dining and entertainment options are easily available for the residents of Bartley Ridge at nearby shopping malls. NEX Mega Shopping Mall is only 1 MRT Station away, the new commercial hub development at Paya Lebar is only 3 stations away, the established Heartland Mall at Kovan and Junction 8 at Bishan are only 2-3 MRT Stations away.



For family with school going children staying at Bartley Ridge, the following schools are nearby: Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary and Secondary), Cedar Primary, Cedar Girls’ Secondary, Yangzheng Primary, Canossa Convent Primary, Xinghua Primary, MacPherson Primary and Secondary, Zhonghua Secondary, Yuying Secondary and Nanyang Junior College.



Bartley Ridge is one of the most affordable new launch developments in town as developer is offering good price and discounts to the potential home owners. With the future development of Bidadari Town and the nearby commercial hub at Paya Lebar and Tai Seng, investors can expect good rental demand from executives who work in that area or even capital appreciation in their properties in the future.



For Extra Information Kindly Visit: http://bartley-ridge.officialnewlaunch.com/



For Media Contact:

Company : Bartley Ridge

Mount Vernon Road, Singapore

+65 93808018

info@officialnewlaunch.com

http://bartley-ridge.officialnewlaunch.com/