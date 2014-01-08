Basal Cell Skin Cancer Explained in New Dr Barry Lycka Video

Edmonton, Alberta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Basal Cell skin cancer is the subject of this week’s new video from Dr Barry Lycka, in response to a series of questions regarding the different types of skin cancer.



In this latest video, the Edmonton dermatologist talks about how basal cell skin cancer develops, what it looks like and the typical treatment for it. This is the first video in a small series about skin cancer, because Dr Lycka is passionate about helping to educate people on the problems of sun skin damage and the risks and symptoms of various skin cancers. In fact he founded the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation in 2002 in an effort to spread awareness about the disease and promote skin cancer prevention. These educational skin cancer videos continue that work.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office (780) 665-3546.