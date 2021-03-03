New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Increasing demand for basalt fiber for its superior properties over other materials is estimated to stimulate market demand.



The global basalt fiber market is expected to reach USD 447.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Basalt, a kind of igneous rock, is formed by the fast cooling of lava at the surface of the earth. It is the most commonly found rock in the Earth's crust and basalt deposits with uniform chemical makeup form high-quality basalt fibers. Increasing demand for basalt fibers across various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, and electronics is estimated to drive market growth. Growing environmental concerns have initiated a paradigm swing to material compatible with the environment among manufacturers. Moreover, aspects including low cost, high mechanical & chemical strength are expected to fuel the product penetration rate. Surging demand for naturally derived fibers over synthetically produced is anticipated to create new growth opportunities for industry participants.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Kamenney VEK, Zhejiang GFB Basalt Fiber Co., Mafic SA, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, Russian Basalt, ISOMATEX S.A., INCOTELOGY GmbH, Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd, among others.



The Global Basalt Fiber Market is segmented as follows:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Fabric

Roving

Chopped Strands

Mesh & Grids

Others



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Continuous

Discrete



Usage Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Composite

Non-Composite



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Construction

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Marine

Others



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By product form, roving is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. It is a bundle of continuous mono-directional complex basalt fibers which possesses resistance to aggressive environments, high natural strength, long service life, and excellent electric insulating properties. By its technical characteristics, basalt roving exceeds S-glass and E-glass by many parameters.

- Continuous basalt fibers are projected to witness a higher growth rate of 11.1% in the forecast period. Continuous basalt fiber is extensively used in the construction and composites industry. The combination of high mechanical properties, resistance to harsh media, and high temperatures, makes the basalt fiber a suitable alternative for fibrous materials and metal.

- The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the market attributed to the presence of a large number of market players and increasing production capacity. Growing awareness pertaining to sustainable living and environment-friendly materials in infrastructure, aerospace, and other industries is projected to drive the market demand in the region.



