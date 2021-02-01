New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Increasing fitness activities and growing health awareness is the major factor influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 7.67billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends –Global rise in sports interest among individuals.



The global Base layer Market is expected to reach USD 9.91 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the high end property and growing functions of base layers as well as the increasing participation in sports due to media coverage of important sports events globally. Based on statistics, increased fitness activities and growing health awareness is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Rising growth in health awareness and increasing incidences of fitness activities are also significant factors stimulating market demand.



North America is accounted to be the largest market for Base layer with a share of ~35 % in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2026. Due to the increasing consumption and growing fitness awareness worldwide and the increasing concern about health and fitness activities, the North America region is growing rapidly.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1195



Some of the players profiled in the report are Under Armour Inc., The North Face, Inc, The Columbia Sportswear Company, W. L. Gore and Associates, Odlo, Anta Sports Products Limited, Helly Hansen, Mizuno Corporation, Rab, Li-Ning, Skins, Tommie Copper, Icebreaker, Arc'teryx, Icebreaker, Adidas and Nike



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Lightweight type base layer is gaining popularity and has the largest market share of 55.30% in 2018. Since wearing a tight-fitting base layer can reduce muscle osculation, it helps to prevent injury and improves energy savings. These products are intended to develop blood flow which improves oxygen delivery. This in turn, helps to reduce muscle exhaustion and potentially allow playing longer and training harder.



- After the lightweight base layer, the mid-weight segment is expected to dominate the market due to its quality and popularity and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%.



- They will commonly act as a first next-to-skin layer, but may also serve as a second layer over a lighter material. Providing insulation and moisture wicking both, mid-weight materials blend well with layered outfits, and also providing enough protection during cold temperatures when combined with medium levels of activity.



- The latest trend that is achieving momentum in the market is the rise in the rate of women's participation and so the woman base layer segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 %. The increasing number of women participating in football is driving the demand for football equipment globally therefore aiding to the growth of the women base layer market. The increasing popularity of football among women and health awareness are attracting more women to take up this sport.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1195



The Global Base Layer Market is segmented as follows:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Woman Base Layer

- Man Base Layer

- Kids Base Layer



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Light weight

- Mid weight

- Heavy weight



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Ball Sports

- Non-ball Sports

- Life Style

- Leisure time

- Other



Material type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Synthetic Base Layers

- Merino Wool Base Layers

- Bamboo Base Layers



Marketing type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Retail stores

- E-commerce

- Wholesale



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Base Layer market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Access complete report description, toc, chart, etc.@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/base-layer-market



Key Coverage of the Base Layer Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Base Layer market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Base Layer market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Base Layer Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Base Layer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



1. Paraxylene (PX) Market Demand



2. Thermal Interface Materials Market Trends & Growth



3. Food-Grade Recycled Plastics Market Growth



4. Synthetic Rubber Market Business Opportunities



5. Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market Future Growth





About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com