New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Providing a superior and stable resistivity to high tensile strength, corrosion, and less maintenance, base metals play a crucial role in a wide array of industries. These metals are also popular by the name of non-ferrous elements, especially in mining. They are basically traditional metals, such as copper, gold, lead, and zinc. Excellent properties like enhanced thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance have granted opportunities for base metals in electronics and electrical and many other applications. The global Base Metal Mining Market will register an impressive value of USD 459.28 billion in 2027, rising from an estimated valuation of USD 336.89 billion in 2019. The growth of the market is going to be maintained with a rate of 3.9% CAGR.



Market Drivers



Surging demand for base metals in residential and non-residential construction and electric vehicles is contributing substantially to market growth. Additionally, fast developments in the electrical and electronics industry have triggered the demand for distinct metals including zinc, copper, lead, and silver due to their outstanding physical, esthetic, and chemical properties, well suited for several high-tech residential and commercial electrical applications. This factor is majorly impacting the market growth. Besides, the introduction of autonomous features in forefront technologies and vehicles combined with the surging demand for computers and smartphones is accelerating growth of the semiconductor industry, thus, widening the range of applications of base metals. Furthermore, the integration of robotic technology in mining has been anticipated for positively influencing the market growth.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Base Metal Mining business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Base Metal Mining market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Antofagasta PLC, BHP, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Anglo American, CODELCO, Aurubis, Norilsk Nickel, Vale, and Glencore, among others



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Aluminum



· Copper



· Zinc



· Lead



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Mineral Processing Machinery



· Crushing, Pulverizing and Screening Equipment



· Underground Mining Machinery



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Construction



· Automotive



· Electrical & Electronics



· Others



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Base Metal Mining market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



Regional Analysis



Asia-pacific region has dominated the market in terms of sales with a significant 40.1% of share in 2019. In North America, the U.S copper reserves have invested over USD 1.1 billion in mining activities due to surging small to medium-sized electric vehicles demand from Tesla and others. Latest mining policy coupled with elevating demand for internal combustion engine inbuilt hybrid cars has contributed significantly to regional market growth. Other regions like CSA (Central and South America) are anticipated to witness substantial development in the base metal mining market, owing to the economic stability, low-interest rates, and credit finance availability.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/base-metal-mining-market



