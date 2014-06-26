Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- The Base Metals Mining in Indonesia to 2020 report comprehensively covers the countries historical and forecast data on base metals (copper and nickel) mine production, consumption and trade to 2020 and reserves by region. The report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major base metals mining companies, and information on the major active, exploration and development projects and regulations governing the industry.



Browse Full Report With Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/base-metals-mining-in-indonesia-to-2020



Executive summary



In 2013, Indonesia’s projected copper and nickel production was 485,300 tons and 366,800 tons respectively. The majority of the country’s copper originates from the West Nusa Tenggara province and the Grasberg mining district located in Papua province, while much of its nickel production originates from Southeast Sulawesi and the provinces of North Maluku. Over 2014?2020, copper mine production is projected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%, while nickel mine production is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5%.



Scope



The report contains an overview of the Indonesian base metals mining industry together with the key growth factors and restraints affecting the country’s base metals mining industry. It also provides detailed information about reserves, reserves by regions, production, prices, competitive landscape, major active, exploration and development projects, consumption and trade. Also included is the country's fiscal regime, which includes governing bodies and relevant laws, mining rights and obligations as well as key fiscal terms.



To Get Download Full Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/208527



Reasons to buy



To gain an understanding of Indonesia's base metals mining industry, the relevant drivers and restraining factors, reserves, historical and forecast production, consumption, trade and the fiscal regime.



Key highlights



- The country’s copper metal consumption measured 228,900 tons in 2013. Over 2014–2020, Indonesia’s copper metal consumption is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%.



- Major markets for Indonesia’s copper ores and concentrates exports in 2013 were Japan, South Korea, India, Spain, Philippines, China and Germany, while China, Japan, Australia, Ukraine and Greece were amongst the major importers of nickel ores and concentrates.



- Many of the country’s upcoming copper exploration and development projects are located in the Java Province, Central Kalimantan, West Nusa Tenggara, Central Sulawesi and Maluku provinces.



- Indonesia’s move to go ahead with the ban on mineral ore exports, which is in accordance with the implementation of the mining law passed in 2009, would damage export revenues in short-to-medium term future.



To Read Complete Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/208527



Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Base Metals Mining in Indonesia

2.1 Country Overview

2.2 Mining Overview

2.3 Base Metals Mining In Indonesia– Drivers

2.4 Base Metals Mining In Indonesia– Restrains

2.5 Base Metals Mining In Indonesia – Upcoming Projects



3 Copper Mining In Indonesia – Production, Consumption, Reserves and Trade

3.1 Reserves by Grade and Geographic Region

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production

3.3 Total Production by Region

3.4 Copper Prices

3.5 Total Production by Major Mines

3.6 Major Exploration and Development Projects

3.7 Domestic Consumption vs. Exports

3.7.1 Export to Destination Countries

3.8 Demand Drivers

3.8.1 Demand vs. Final Uses



About us



MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz