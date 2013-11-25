Base Oils-Lubes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Base oils-lubes market is growing due to the increasing need for more sophisticated lubricants in the automotive industry. With the advancement in lubrication technology, base oils and lubricants market is expected to witness a rise in demand in the near future. Base oil quality and supply vary depending on the region and hence it is an important product in global trading. Growing economies are making huge investments in base oils-lubes market for developing higher grade base oils and lubricants to fulfill the growing demands from the industrial and automotive markets.



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This market research report analyzes the base oils-lubes market depending on different market segments and major regions. It provides an overview of current market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent technological advancements in industry, Porter’s five force analysis and complete profiles of top market players. This report also provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in the base oils-lubes market are Benzene International, Calumet Specialty Product Partners, Agas Lubes WLL, Aktas Kimya Dis Tic STI, BAPCO, ENOC International Sales LLC, Deepa Petroleums, Chevron, Frigmaires Engineers, Fuchs Petroleums, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Icconol Petroleums, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Jeyenkay Petrogels, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, KB Petroleum Industry, Kline & Company Inc., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Neste Oil Corporation, Oceanic Petroleum-Singapore, Oman Oil Marketing, Oriental Oil Company, Petrosil Group, Petrosil Investment & Oil Co., Raj Petro Specialties, SALACO, The Bahrain Petroleum Co. B.S.C., United Lube Oil Company, Venus Petrochemicals, and others.



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