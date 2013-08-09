Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Base Transceiver Station Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Base Transceiver Station market in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for mobile data applications. The Base Transceiver Station market in China has also been witnessing an increasing revenue shift from voice to data services. However, the delay in setting-up Long Term Evolution (LTE) ecosystem could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Base Transceiver Station Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Base Transceiver Station market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Datang Telecom Co. Ltd, Ericsson A.B., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., and ZTE Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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