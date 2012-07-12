Baseball Equipment, Custom Baseball Uniforms Are Now Available Online from Silverstar Sports

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Silverstar Sports, a leading producer of baseball uniforms and accessories, recently announced the launch of their new online store. Featuring a wide range of baseball equipment online, the company’s new store offers everything from baseball bats and batting helmets to pitching machines and training gear. Based in Canada, Silverstar Sports also produces high quality, custom baseball uniforms for baseball teams throughout North America.



In addition to baseball pants, practice nets, balls and catcher’s gear, the new Silverstar Sports online store features XProTeX equipment, a brand that makes some of the best protective gear in the baseball industry. Some of the XProTeX products offered in the store include batting gloves, elbow guards and forearm guards, all of which sport the brand’s signature lightweight and flexible protection.



Aside from their new online store, Silverstar Sports continues to impress teams from various schools, colleges, universities and organizations with their custom baseball uniforms, produced and labeled in-house.



Opened in 1985 by Len and Carla Silver, Silverstar Sports was created in an effort to meet the growing uniform needs of baseball teams and players. The owners noticed a lack of availability for quality, well-fitted uniforms and decided to utilize their experience in the garment and clothing industry to produce their own.



Unlike other oversees manufacturers who use low quality materials for their uniforms, Silverstar Sports takes pride in their fabrics. In fact, all trim, domes, elastic and zippers are Canadian and American made.



According to Len and Carla Silver, “Silverstar Uniforms are individually crafted, and designed to meet your team’s specific needs. Special attention is paid to every detail and quality. This is what sets us apart from our competition.”



Silverstar Sports also produces high quality, custom women’s uniforms. Taking into account that women have different needs than men, the company spent years developing their line of specially-made and fitted women’s softball and fastball uniforms.



For those teams looking to add an extra touch of team spirit and sophistication, Silverstar Sports also offers custom designed team logos that can be sewn or embroidered on uniforms.



For more information or to browse the company’s new online store, visit http://www.Silverstar-Sports.com



About Silverstar Sports

