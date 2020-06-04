Basecamp to Be Listed as a Top Project Management Software on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Basecamp is selected for analysis along with 70+ other project management software that will be evaluated and then listed as the top project Management Software on 360Quadrants. Basecamp project management software helps businesses and teams of all sizes to create, collaborate, and coordinate projects with great clarity and admirable ease. Basecamp project management software is designed to make remote working more collaborative and facilitate group communication, data management, and access management. It allows users to control the data visible to various teams involved in the project. Basecamp Project Management software helps businesses attain increased efficiency and productivity by ensuring optimum data sharing without the need for meetings.



Recently, Basecamp introduced a free version of its solution for personal project management, Basecamp Personal, which is targeted at freelancers and students. Basecamp Project Management software enables users to divide their work into small projects and keep all documents related to these projects organized and accessible. Each project on Basecamp has tools like message board, to-do list, scheduler to attach timelines to project, organized access to docs &files, group chat for increased collaboration &communication, and automatic setting of recurring questions. Basecamp apps are compatible with a majority of devices, enabling users to be up to date even when they are mobile. Basecamp pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 70+ Project Management Software and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.



Along with the listing of Basecamp Project Management Software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing Deltek Inc, Asana, Aha!, Oracle Corporation, Nifty Technologies, Mango Technologies, SAP SE, Andolasoft Inc, Skwish Ltd, Breeze LLC, and Flick software, among others, as the top vendors in the Project Management Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Project Management Software comparisons between vendors.



Project management software is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation, and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real-time information to managers and make the performance of tasks easy. Additionally, they allow organizations to allocate specific resources to specific tasks, helping reduce operational costs and maximize productivity.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Project Management Software will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).



A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.



a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



c. Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Project Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.



A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:



a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).



After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Social Media Analytics Software, Virtual Private Server Software, and Web Content Management Software.