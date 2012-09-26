Baseline Painting, Inc.: Proper Maintenance Can Increase Property Valuations

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- According to recent industry trends and statistics, both commercial and residential property values in the Denver, Colorado area have seen a decline. This decline in valuation can be attributed, at least in some cases, to a lack of maintenance, including the condition of painting, according to Baseline Painting.



According to Metrolist, the largest MLS in Colorado, a decrease has been seen in the average home price recently although homes are selling more than they were at the same time one year ago. In July 2012, the average home in the Denver area sold for $312,920. This number dropped to $311,893 for the month of August. "Making use of our residential painters can help you to get more for a home you are trying to sell and the same is true of a commercial property," states David Ankenbruck, owner for Baseline Painting, Inc.



Mr. Ankenbruck goes on to say "Whether you are looking to improve the appearance of a property or want to increase the value of the property, we can be of help. We offer a wide variety of services to add value to your real estate. Many also turn to us for interior and commercial painting in Denver, but we offer much more than this. Property owners call us all the time for cabinet, wood, deck or fence refinishing.We can also assist property owners if they need their home power washed, or need texturing, drywall work, epoxy floor preparation and finishing."



Recent states indicate that valuations on condominiums dropped even more drastically. In July 2012, the average condo sold for $190,269. In August 2012, the average condo sale price dropped to $183,359. While many property owners settle for taking less than they want for properties they sell, Mr. Ankenbruck proposes a different strategy. "We can help property owners get the most for their condominium by making improvements potential buyers are looking for. Our goal is to help them make their home, condo or commercial property the best it can be. This may be done in a number of ways, but all are designed to give the property a look that is appealing to many."



In addition to a drop in the price of homes and condos in the Denver metro area, the number of properties available for sale decreased by 1%. "Buyers will have fewer homes to choose from. Property owners can take advantage of this and make improvements which increase the value of the property to attract more potential buyers," Mr. Ankenbruck says. "We service all cities in the Denver metropolitan area and offer a free estimate. Folks can give us a call when they are looking for a painter in Denver. We'll be happy to work with them to make their home the best it can possibly be, even if they don't want to sell at this time or any time in the near future."



About Baseline Painting

Baseline Painting, located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is a full service residential and commercial painting and cabinet refinishing company serving local Denver metro residents and businesses. With over 25 years of combined experience in the industry, the painters are dedicated to ensuring each customer is satisfied. Company painters are backed up by highly skilled and support teams to ensure each cabinet refinishing and painting experience will be a good one. Quality is emphasized rather than quantity. Only Kwal and Sherwin products are used as Baseline Painting feels they offer the highest quality. No detail is overlooked and Baseline Painting is fully licensed and insured for customer protection.