Basement & Bathroom Finishing Courses Introduced by Homemakers Finishing Pros

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Homemaker Finishing Pros, one of the world’s only online basement finishing courses developed by Eddie Case, better known as the Basement Finishing Man from HGTV announced a follow up to its flagship courses, Basement Finishing University, becoming one of the most complete basement and bathroom finishing training courses available in the world today with market leading lessons, HD quality videos and simple DIY instructions..



“This is all the training and instruction you’ll ever need to complete your entire basement project yourself and have all of your awestruck friends thinking you spent a fortune,” said a spokesperson for Basement Finishing University. “The training system is designed to provide every possible detail of the basement finishing process. Both courses start are value packed and affordable and are designed to save our customers thousands of dollars in equipment and finishes.”



Market Leading Lessons



Available at just $197, the Basement and Bathroom Finishing University courses pack value for money while providing expert advice from Eddie Case’s more than 20 years of experience of designing and building more than 2,500 basements. The finishing courses provide in depth analysis and insight of the costing process, finishing materials selection and project management skills needed to successfully finish a basement or bathroom.



HD Quality Lessons



Designed and developed in real life settings, the courses provide an authentic learning environment that can assist new home owners to plan and estimate their DIY projects well and save money.



DIY instructions



With precise attention to detail, the Basement & Bathroom Finishing University video series are tailored to help customers become more oriented with the entire basement and bathroom finishing process while saving them money. With easy to follow step by step basement and bathroom training videos, this one of a kind training course is ideal for new and existing home owners and businesses.



Pricing &Availability



The Basement Finishing University is available for $197, starting today online to existing and new customers through this website: www.ua-review.com/basementfinishing



The Bathroom Finishing Universityis also available for $197, starting today online at: www.ua-review.com/bathroomfinishing



About Basement Finishing Pros

Homemaker Finishing Pros provides quality home DIY project training courses and video series. Designed and produced exclusively by Eddie Case, well known HGTV host and home finishing expert, Homemaker Finishing Pro courses have been used by thousands of home owners and is the undisputed go-to video course for first time DIY basement/bathroom projects and are pioneering e-learning courses for home DIY projects throughout America and the rest of the world. Additional information and details can be obtained online at: www.ua-review.com/basementfinishing



Contact



Aaron Grice, PR Spokesperson

UA Reviews

pr@gosoftwarezone.com

1 (813) 355-0318

www.ua-review.com/basementfinishing