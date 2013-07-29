Basement Remodeling Comes with Many Benefits

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Aside from the obvious benefits of better aesthetics and a more guest-friendly basement, renovating your basement comes with other pluses. Replacement Windows, a Virginia-based custom remodeling company, specializes in ensuring insulation quality; thermal qualities are often overlooked when homeowners choose to renovate their basement, but Replacement Windows features a basement remodeling wall system rated R-13, the highest rating. The dry basement floor matting used by the company creates a thermal break between the finished basement area and the unfinished concrete basement floor; this warms the floor for comfort and more effective heating.



“Homeowners generally desire a basement that is more attractive, though we aim to do more than that: We can give them one that is purposefully thermally insulated,” said Gregory Lincoln, the company’s contracting manager. “The basement floor tiles we use also prevent moisture from seeping into the basement carpet, helping to prevent the moldy and dusty smell often associated with basement spaces.”



Lincoln also said that basement remodeling was a cost-effective alternative to adding a basement addition. “Often homeowners want more space; however, rather than building an addition, a basement remodel provides extra space with a fraction of the cost,” he said.



Replacement Windows offers several basement remodeling ideas:



- Apartment Suite

- Arcade

- Workout room or home gym

- Home Movie Theater

- Game Room

- Family Room

- Entertainment Room

- And more



Lincoln noted that whatever the basement remodeling project, Replacement Windows ensures the highest quality. In addition to the usage of materials for better thermal insulation, the company utilizes windows of crystal-clear double Xstar pane glass, which makes homes both more energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing. Lincoln mentioned the company also hopes to reach more customers through the launch of its new website, http://replacementwindowsalexandriava.com. The site offers examples of the company’s work, and allows clients to contact Replacement Windows more easily.



“Replacement Windows is committed to providing the most energy-efficient and attractive basement remodel in northern Viriginia,” Lincoln said. “We want to be here no matter the basement remodeling idea and ensure that the customer is pleased.”



Replacement Windows is an Alexandria, Va. based company, established in 2001 and specializing in custom windows, gutters, trim, basements, additions, siding, doors and roofing systems. The company’s ten-person team of client specialists has over eleven years experience. Replacement Windows has been a top-rated remodeling company for more than a decade. Their official website can be found bellow:



