Bashford Jewelry Offers a Wide Range of Finely Crafted Diamond Rings, Necklaces, Bracelets and Other Accessories for Men and Women

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Bashford Jewelry is a pioneer in creating eco-friendly jewelry made of ethically sourced diamonds. This global online destination for diamond jewelry is considered to be a one-stop shop for purchasing beautiful, elegant, and classy engagement rings. The craftsmanship and quality of this socially conscious jeweler guarantee to be excellent to meet the specific requirements of diverse customers across the world.



People can shop for their favorite designs through browsing various categories listed at bashfordjewelry.com. Jewelry for each and every life event is also made available to online shoppers at reasonable prices. The online store features Forever Three Stone Engagement Ring, Perfect 10 Engagement Ring, Ultimate Heart Engagement Ring, Alluring Sapphire Engagement Ring, Dazzle Diamond Engagement Ring and a number of other conflict free diamond engagement rings.



Bashford Jewelry appears to be a complete source for finding wedding bands for men/women, fashion rings, birthstone jewelry, charms, sports jewelry, bracelets, necklace, earrings, kids as well as pets jewelry. This online jeweler guarantees that the products and services offered by them do not harm the environment or livelihood. All the listed beautiful jewelry collections fall under various price categories.



The website says, “Our mission is to create beautiful one of a kind jewelry using ethical labor and environmentally responsible sourcing, we use only conflict free diamonds and research all our diamonds origins, to protect the environment and improve livelihood.”



The modern and vintage wedding band collections are stunning as well as appealing to eyes. Online shoppers can make purchases conveniently within their budget through this online store for jewelry. Charms, brooches, CZ fashion earrings, diamond hoop rings and gemstone jewelry are available from Bashford Jewelry. All orders placed within the US for above $200 will qualify for free shipping. Customization option is also provided to meet the unique requirements arising on various occasions.



Bashford Jewelry is also committed to help those who are in need of support. The charity work carried out by this jeweler has taken responsibility for a number of people across the globe facing challenges. This online store donates to different organizations involved in the development of mankind. People who are purchasing accessories from Bashford Jewelry are actually supporting thousands in need indirectly.



To get more information about conflict free diamond engagement rings, visit http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings



About Bashford Jewelry

Bashford Jewelry is a popular online diamond jewelry store offering a number of vintage and modern designer collections of rings, necklaces, bracelets and other accessories for men and women. This one-stop shop offers only ethically sourced diamond ornaments. The conflict free diamond engagement rings and wedding rings collections from this store are suitable for all brides and grooms.



Media Contact

Bashford Jewelry

Contact: Mildred O. Stephens

Tel: 888-568-3931

URL: http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BashfordJewelry

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bashfordjewelry

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