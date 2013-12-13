Bashford Jewelry...The Pioneer in Selling Conflict Free Diamonds

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Bashford Jewelry is one of the most popular online jewelry stores committed to providing high quality ornaments made of conflict free diamonds. A huge collection of different styles and designs of unique wedding rings along with a number of eco-friendly jewelry items and accessories for various life events are made available to online shoppers via bashfordjewelry.com.



Bashford Jewelry follows Fair Trade Gold practices to create a good economic relationship with manufacturers, consumers and artisans from developed as well as developing nations. People who wish to wear conflict free diamond engagement rings on that special day can rely on this one-stop shop for fulfilling their desire. This jewelry store also offers finely crafted wedding rings made of ethically sourced diamonds to express pure love and commitment.



The website says, “Our mission is to create timeless and stunning jewelry using ethical labor and environmentally responsible sourcing. We use only conflict free diamonds and research all our diamonds origins, to protect the environment and improve livelihoods.”



The website bashfordjewelry.com features unique collections of sophisticated, modern and classic men’s wedding rings. The selection includes Baby I Need Your Loving Diamond Wedding Band, Dark Desire Men’s Gold Ring, Let Me Hear You Roll Carved Band, Tough Enough Men’s Wedding Ring, Angel Wedding Band and much more. Bashford Jewelry appears to be the right place for finding the best quality yet affordable engagement rings.



Prospective customers can go through the wide list of exclusive collections of cheap engagement rings in order to make wise purchase decisions. All wedding, engagement rings and other accessories offered by Bashford Jewelry come with a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee. In addition, US orders placed above $200 will receive free UPS, DHL, USPS FedEx insured free shipping without any added costs or hidden charges.



Couples who are about to get engaged or married can subscribe to the newsletter of Bashford Jewelry to obtain updates on the latest collections of beautiful and finely crafted eco-friendly conflict free diamond jewelry. This online diamond jewelry store is also strongly committed to providing sufficient support and help to fellow beings through charity work.



Buying a ring, necklace, earring or band from Bashford Jewelry can be considered a way of helping others who need support. Complete information about the charitable and other activities of this online store can be obtained from the official website.



To get more information about conflict free diamond engagement rings, visit http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings



Customers can shop for wedding and engagement rings at http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/engagement-rings, http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/wedding-rings



To get more details of the men’s wedding rings collection, see http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/mens-wedding-bands



People who are looking to buy cheap engagement rings can visit http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/collections/engagement-ring



About Bashford Jewelry

Bashford Jewelry is an online store focused on providing eco-friendly and conflict free diamond rings, earrings and other accessories for various occasions. This store has years of experience in delivering good quality, finely crafted cheap engagement and wedding rings.



Media Contact

Bashford Jewelry

Contact: Mildred Stephens, CEO & Founder

Address: 1614 SW Webster St

Seattle, WA 98106

Toll Free Number: #888-568-3931

Local: #206-305-7040

URL: http://www.bashfordjewelry.com/