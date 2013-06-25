Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Basic Chemical Manufacturing Industry in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Basic Chemical Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to the industry growth is the increased demand for chemicals from downstream industries. The Basic Chemical Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing an increase in production capacity. However, the decline in the value of exports from the country could pose a challenge to the industry growth.

Basic Chemical Manufacturing industry in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Basic Manufacturing industry in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Air Liquide Shanghai Co. Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Guohua Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., and Yunnan Malong Industry Group Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Praxair Shanghai Meishan Inc., Shanghai Zhongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Linchen Enterprise Group Co. Ltd., Xiangtan Electrochemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xianggang Messer Gas Products Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide Shanghai Co. Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Sichuan Chuantou Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Guohua Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Yunnan Malong Industry Group Co. Ltd., Praxair Shanghai Meishan Inc., Shanghai Zhongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Linchen Enterprise Group Co. Ltd., Xiangtan Electrochemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xianggang Messer Gas Products Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107821/basic-chemical-manufacturing-industry-in-china-2012-2016.html