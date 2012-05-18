"Basic Chemicals in Australia: Industrial Report" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Basic Chemicals in Australia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
- There were increasing worldwide concerns about the environmental impact of chemical manufacturing during the review period. Despite this, increases in overall market production in Australia boosted sales in the country's basic chemicals market. The market grew at an average annual rate of 8% throughout the review period to reach nearly A$12 billion in value by the end of 2010.
- Despite rapid growth for the market, it remains vulnerable to economic cycles. Due to the global economic downturn at the end of the review period, sales declined in value by 2% in 2010. The market production is mostly used as raw materials for further processing. Consequently, B2B consumers amounted to more than 99% of total sales in 2010. The market is not significant in a global context. In comparison, the world's largest basic chemicals industry, in the US, is 15 times larger in value. Demand in Australia is partly limited by extremely strict environmental regulations. These regulations are especially important in Australia, as it is a common law country. This means that environmental violations are investigated under duty of care legislation. This requires that chemicals must be used in a safe manner so as not to cause harm or injury to the user, other people, animals or the environment. A breach of this duty of care may amount to negligence. Compared with civil law countries, where chemical users may bypass some laws, in Australia this is not possible. Consequently, legislation limits the usage of chemicals in many ways.
