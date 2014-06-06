New Materials market report from Euromonitor International: "Basic Chemicals in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Basic chemicals' sales up 61% from 2007; households account for only 2% of domestic demand, but raise their spending faster. 87% of all basic chemicals sold in 2012 come from abroad; India and Iran strengthen their positions in Saudi market. Organic compounds generate almost 94% of total local earnings; dyes and pigments category's turnover up by 115% from 2007. Over 97% of total local production exported in 2012; China remains major destination for Saudi chemicals. 12% CAGR expected over 2013-2018; dyes and pigments and organic chemicals' producers expected to raise their revenue at fastest pace.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Basic Chemicals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2411. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Basic Chemicals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2411 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
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The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Bases, Gases, and Other Inorganic Compounds, Dyes and Pigments, Hydrocarbons, Oxygen-function Compounds and Other Organic Chemicals, Industrial Gases.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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