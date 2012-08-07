Basic Chemicals in South Korea: Industy Report - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Basic Chemicals in South Korea: Industy Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Basic Chemicals market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bases, Gases, and Other Inorganic Compounds, Dyes and Pigments, Hydrocarbons, Oxygen-function Compounds and Other Organic Chemicals, Industrial Gases.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Basic Chemicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chemicals: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Basic Iron and Steel in South Korea: Industy Report
- Basic Precious and Non-ferrous Metals in South Korea: Industy Report
- Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals in South Korea: Industy Report
- Chemicals - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Basic Chemicals in Australia: Industrial Report
- Basic Chemicals in Spain: Industrial Report
- Chemical Manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Chemical Manufacturing: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Basic Chemicals in Mexico: Industrial Report