Basic Invite Branches out to Include Baby Shower and Birth Announcement Stationery

Saint George, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- BasicInvite.com for the past 9 years has dealt exclusively in the in the wedding stationery arena. This has all came to an end as of the 1st of October when Basic Invite launched a new line of social stationery that includes baby shower invitations as well as birth announcements.



When asked about the new line of products Marketing Director Eric Mortensen said, “We feel like our technology has been used to create some fantastic wedding stationery and are excited to be offer the same customization features to our new line of products. One should expect to see some big changes in 2014 not only in new product lines but also in a whole new website look and feel in early January.”



What sets Basic Invite apart from many other online stationery companies is the amount of customizations a customer is able to do. Customers are able to change the color of almost every element on a card to one of over 150 different colors. Most online companies only allow customers to choose from 3 or 4 predesigned color schemes instead of letting the customer make something truly unique.



Other features that set Basic Invite apart is the ability to choose between several different back options and then customize those backs with Text, Photo, Colors, or a combination of all three.



The addition of birth announcements and baby shower invitations to Basic Invite allows customers to create truly custom baby stationery quickly and easily online. Customers can rest assured that their card will have the custom look and feel without the high price tag a truly custom card would entail. With the amount of customization options offered at Basic Invite each card can be personalized to be just as unique as each customer.



About Basic Invite

BasicInvite.com was established 2004 and has a large selection of wedding stationery product such as save the dates, wedding invitations, enclosure cards, and thank you cards, bridal shower invitations and now baby stationery. Basic Invite is a privately held company, which is headquartered in Saint George, Utah.



Contact Info:

BasicInvite.com

2 West Saint George Blvd.

Saint George, Ut 84770

800-705-1423

info@basicinvite.com