Basil Essential Oil is also called Sweet Basil Essential Oil. It is derived from the leaves of the Ocimum basilicum botanical, which is better known as the Basil herb. The oil is said to enhance mood, improve digestion, increase alertness, and soothe muscle aches. It is also sometimes used as an insect repellent.



Market Drivers

- Benefits Such as Improved Digestion, Alertness, and Others

- Wide Range of Uses of Basil Oil

- Increasing Use of Cosmetic Products with Natural Ingredients



Market Trend

- Increased Awareness About the Health Benefits



Restraints

- Availability of Alternative Products



Opportunities

- Increased Disposable Income

- Increased Demand 0f Stress Reducing Solutions



Challenges

- Health Issues After Consumption or Applying Basil Oil



The Global Basil Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Holy basil, Tropical (exotic) basil, Sweet Linalool Basil), Application (Food & beverage, Cosmetics and personal care products, Home care products, Therapeutic massage oil, Pharmaceutical, Other), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



