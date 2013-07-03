Basketball Training for Youth Soars to New Heights with Triple Threat Academy's 10th Anniversary

San Leandro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Triple Threat Academy, the premier Bay Area basketball training camp that delivers world-class instruction to youth ages 4 and up, celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer, offering a wide variety of classes for players of all levels. Founded in 2002 by coaches Tony Freccero and Lou Richie, the Triple Threat Academy has rapidly become one of the top basketball academies in the world and received the award for “Best Camp in the Bay Area” from the Bay Area Parent Magazine in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and was inducted into the magazine’s Hall of Fame in 2012. The Triple Threat Academy anniversary is a testament to the success of the program and symbolizes Triple Threat Academy’s enduring role as an enriching community resource.



Triple Threat Academy offers specialized instruction from renowned coaches and basketball trainers, most of whom have degrees in higher education and have played professionally on some level. Classes are often tailored to a specific aspect of the game and cover skills such as ball handling, dribbling, shooting and strategy.



The term triple threat refers to the offensive stance that allows a player to pass, dribble or shoot, but it also applies more generally to Triple Threat Academy’s approach to teaching basketball, wherein a player develops all aspects of his or her game by combining the fundamentals with the ethics of hard work, a positive attitude and teamwork, creating a fulfilling and rewarding basketball training experience for each student. Triple Threat Academy strives to ensure that students leave with knowledge and skills that will help them succeed both on and off the court. “The goal of Triple Threat Academy basketball camps is for all campers to work hard and build confidence in a fun and energetic learning environment,” an article on the Triple Threat Academy website noted.



About Triple Threat Academy

Triple Threat Academy is a year round basketball skill development program located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their focus is building the fundamentals necessary to succeed at whatever level a player wants to achieve. TTA was the first basketball academy in the Bay Area to offer daily skill training. They have assembled an incredible team of trainers that teach basketball and work with kids for a living. Triple Threat basketball camps are nationally recognized for teaching skills necessary to succeed in the game of basketball. For more information, please visit http://www.triplethreatonline.com/