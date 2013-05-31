Basketball United Allows Enthusiasts to Crowd Source and Manage a Pro Basketball Team

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Basketball-United.com will establish the first in the world basketball team, which will be crowdmanaged online by basketball people from around the world.



The start-up has launched a crowdfunding campaign with the intention to raise $85,000 in the next 40 days. If their campaign is successful, they will receive additional funding from a private investor, which will ensure the budget of the basketball team for its first season. You can check it out here:



http://www.thrillpledge.com/projects/crowdsource-and-manage-a-pro-basketball-team



“We are receiving positive feedback from all over the world. Basketball fans are very intelligent and knowledgeable of the game, and they have expressed their interest and support in our innovative team,” states Valentin Mitov who is one of the co-founders and also the CEO. “Now, we are launching this crowdfunding campaign, and we hope that the basketball community will support us. In return, we have managed to provide very cool and valuable rewards for them.”



Basketball United has already managed to attract corporate partners, such as http://s2h.com and http://itsmyplay.com and is in the process of negotiating with other interested parties.



About Basketball United

Basketball United is a project of Bulgarian start-up company Reality Sport Ltd. The company‘s main goal is to disrupt the professional sports- entertainment industry by allowing sports fans to become sports directors (FanManagers).



http://Basketball-United.com will provide the FanManagers with voting platform, full statistics, videos of practices and games, and interviews with players and coaches. Everyone who loves the sport of basketball and has an internet connection may register, vote, manage and support this unique professional basketball team, regardless of his or her nationality.



In addition, all FanManagers of the team will be able to compete against each other in the first in the world Reality basketball manager game. The FanManagers with the highest ranking will be recognized each month of the basketball season and will be awarded cash prizes. “Fantasy sports games are already very popular, but we believe that a REALITY sports game will take the sports-entertainment and gaming industries to another level,“ says Mr. Mitov. “We believe that our innovative team management model will be not only more fan-friendly, but also more successful, and will soon be adopted by other sports teams around the world.“



