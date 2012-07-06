BaskWeb E-Commerce Celebrates Landmark Fifteenth Birthday With Announcement of Commerce Fusion Platform

Howell, IM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Following fifteen successful years in business, BaskWeb, the online SaaS E-Commerce shopping cart, certainly has a lot to celebrate. From a growing list of prestigious clients to their on-going research and development, BaskWeb is firmly at the helm of E-Commerce technology. To mark their landmark anniversary, the company is today announcing their latest release – Commerce Fusion Platform.



Due for official release during their attendance later this month at a tradeshow in California, BaskWeb’s Commerce Fusion Platform is poised to both equip and inspire entrepreneurs to start, manage and grow an online business.



With many of their award-winning E-Commerce solutions already dominating the market, BaskWeb’s Commerce Fusion Platform boasts a number of industry-leading enhancements.



- Mobile Fusion: Dynamically builds a mobile version of a client’s website that displays beautifully on a customer’s smartphone or tablet. Customers can now browse and buy from a store while on the go.



- Cart Fusion: Improves the shopping experience by recognizing a customer’s preferences, purchase trends and delivery methods to render a tailored set of products and options during checkout.



- Social Fusion: Enables online businesses to share products across hundreds of social media networks and news sources – including Facebook, and Twitter. This integration helps elevate brand awareness and allows consumers to purchase products directly from their favorite social media outlets.



- Dashboard Fusion: Provides more intuitive interactive data, information and analytics to provide clients with a snapshot on site trends, operations metrics, order processing and customer management.



“Commerce Fusion will make selling your products online as easy as setting the cruise control in your vehicle. Set it once and then leave it to run as it continues to do the selling for you” says Tia Brown, Operations Director for BaskWeb.



She continues, “The platform has been developed within our labs, following over a year of diligent research and development. We’re very excited about officially announcing the platform’s launch in California later this month.”



Each of BaskWeb E-Commerce’s offerings can be scaled to meet the needs of any organization, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.



For more information, please visit: http://www.baskweb.com



About BaskWeb eCommerce

BaskWeb eCommerce is an ecommerce platform that allows individuals and businesses to create amazing online stores. BaskWeb eCommerce currently hosts over 2,500 active online retailers. The company also develops an elite retail management software in conjunction with their technology partner, GoZippa Internet Services.



BaskWeb eCommerce was founded in 1997 by an automotive entrepreneur who wanted to create a better way for small businesses to sell their products online.