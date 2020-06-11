Basmati Rice Market – Check What Segment Global Players Are Bypassing

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Basmati Rice' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are KRBL Limited (India), Amira Nature Foods (UAE), LT Foods (India), Best Foods (India), Kohinoor Rice (India), Aeroplane Rice (India), Tilda Basmati Rice (Europe), Matco Foods (Pakistan), Amar Singh Chawal Wala (India), Hanuman Rice Mills (India), Adani Wilmar (India).



Basmati rice which is traditionally grown in Asian continent, is a long grain rice with aromatic smell and good quality. Basmati rice grown in India and Pakistan are famous around the globe. Basmati rice has been enjoying a premium position among all other rice varieties in the global marketplace, due to superior aroma, delicious taste, and distinct flavor. Rice forms an important part of the Middle Eastern cooking, and is considered as a staple food along with wheat in many countries. Basmati rice is extensively used in a number of lavish rice-based dishes containing layers of rice, meat, sauces & dried fruits.



Market Segmentation

by Application (Commercial, Home), Spices (White, Brown), Varieties (Indian Basmati Rice, Pakistani Basmati Rice, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing efforts of key players to make product available at affordable price



Growing applicability in food industry



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing demand for premium, high quality and aromatic rice



Rising Population



Restraints: Strict regulations on use of pesticides



Comparatively high prices for ordinary people



Challenges:



Country level Break-up includes:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Basmati Rice Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Basmati Rice market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Basmati Rice Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Basmati Rice

Chapter 4: Presenting the Basmati Rice Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Basmati Rice market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



