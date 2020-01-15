Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Basmati Rice Market



This report studies the Basmati Rice market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Basmati Rice market by product type and applications/end industries. Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are still the main markets of Basmati Rice. Basmati Rice has low penetration in India, the Middle East and Africa, which makes these markets have great market potential. Market players are responding to new opportunities by expanding their global presence and product offerings.



On the one hand, Basmati Rice manufacturers are dedicated to lowering their manufacturing cost; on the other hand, they try to provide more qualified products to customers. Besides, they are trying to broaden the applications of Basmati Rice.



The major players in global market include

KRBL Limited

Amira Nature Foods

LT Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

Aeroplane Rice

Tilda Basmati Rice

Matco Foods

Amar Singh Chawal Wala

Hanuman Rice Mills

Adani Wilmar

HAS Rice Pakistan

Galaxy Rice Mill

Dunar Foods

Sungold



This report includes estimations of the market size in terms of value (USD million). Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the Basmati Rice market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.



The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.



Main content of the study are:

To define, segment, and forecast the size of the market with respect to type, application and region

To understand market conditions, company ranking, market structure, growth drivers by report

To historical and forecast the data of the market segments with respect to United States, EU, CIS, China, India, Japan, SEA, South America, Middle East, Oceania and the Rest of the World

To provide detailed information about the crucial factors that are influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Basmati Rice in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

EU

CIS

China

India

Japan

SEA

South America

Middle East

Oceania

Row



On the basis of product, the Basmati Rice market is primarily split into

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Other



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Direct Edible

Deep Processing



